Cessna 150 crash caused by fuel exhaustion

The pilot reported that, while on base to final at the airport in Denton, Texas, the engine “quit.”

He added the Cessna 150 could not reach the runway, so he conducted a forced landed in a small field 1/2 mile from the airport. The airplane hit a tree during landing, which resulted in substantial damage to the fuselage and wings.

The FAA inspector who responded to the accident noted that, when he arrived, he only observed a few drops of fuel remaining in the airplane’s undamaged fuel system. He further stated that, before removal of the wings from the airplane for transport, about 1.5 gallons of total fuel was drained from the fuel tanks.

Probable cause: The pilot’s improper fuel planning, which resulted in a total loss of engine power due to fuel exhaustion.

NTSB Identification: GAA17CA121

This January 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.