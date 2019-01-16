Deep snow bends Cessna 180

The pilot of the tundra tire- and tailwheel-equipped Cessna 180 reported that, while on the flight back to his home airport, he decided to land on a snow-covered airstrip in Tyonek, Alaska.

He flew over the landing area three times before deciding on the fourth pass to attempt a full-stop landing.

During the touchdown of the three-point landing, he realized the snow was deeper than he had expected, and the airplane decelerated rapidly.

The pilot increased power, but the plane continued to sink in the snow. Subsequently, the airplane nosed over and slid to a stop inverted.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to its empennage.

Probable cause: The pilot’s improper decision to land on a snow-covered airstrip with a tundra tire-equipped airplane, which resulted in a nose-over.

NTSB Identification: GAA17CA134

This January 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.