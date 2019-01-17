Picture of the Day: Florida pilots’ reward

Charley Valera submitted the following photo and note: “Pilots Tom Tipton and Charley Valera were flying in Tipton’s Cherokee Six when they were rewarded with this amazing sunset near Clearwater, Florida. The two were returning after another flight delivering supplies to Panama City, Florida, after Hurricane Michael in October 2018. Good deeds are worth doing.”





