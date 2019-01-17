General Aviation News

Picture of the Day: Florida pilots’ reward

by Leave a Comment

Charley Valera submitted the following photo and note: “Pilots Tom Tipton and Charley Valera were flying in Tipton’s Cherokee Six when they were rewarded with this amazing sunset near Clearwater, Florida. The two were returning after another flight delivering supplies to Panama City, Florida, after Hurricane Michael in October 2018. Good deeds are worth doing.”



Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.

Be a better informed pilot.

Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.

envelope

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Thank you to our online partners