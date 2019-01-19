Video: One plus one equals 110

Recently posted to YouTube by the Experimental Aircraft Association is an interview with airshow pilot Jeff Boerboon, who talks about what it took to build the remarkable Yak-110, and what it was like to fly it at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2018.
