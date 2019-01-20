General Aviation News

One stitch at a time

by Leave a Comment

By TED LUEBBERS

Members of Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 534 had to learn how to rib stitch a wing by doing it. This was done at the chapter’s hangar at the Leesburg International Airport (KLEE) in Leesburg, Florida, Jan. 3, 2019 — a good way to start out the new year.

Most of the pilots and aircraft owners had never done this before as they had either built aluminum or composite aircraft.

How many hangar monkeys does it take to rib stitch one wing rib? The answer is six, if they had never done it before! (L to R ) Steve Tilford, Paul Adrien, Dale Cornelius, Marc Morel, and on the floor Ted Luebbers and Mike Stang. (Photo by Mark Banus)

They were using the Stewart System covering method, so there was a lot of reading and YouTube videos to be reviewed. They also looked at a couple of Poly-Fiber videos to learn how to rib stitch.

It is all well and good to watch videos but until you are the one pulling the rib stitching cord through the holes and tying the correct knots, the process doesn’t get fixed in your mind.

EAA Chapter 534 members Mike Stang and Paul Adrien complete stitching the first wing rib they had ever done. (Photo by Ted Luebbers)

Chapter members used a modified seine stitch to sew the fabric down to the ribs at 2-½” intervals.

This group of intrepid experimental aircraft builders just jumped right in and figured “it isn’t rocket science, so let’s give it a try.”

EAA Chapter 534 members Mike Stang and Steve Tilford stand back to admire their work. (Photo by Ted Luebbers)

The stitchers had a couple of A&P’s overseeing their work, but they had never done rib stitching either, so they were learning along with everyone else.

Those stitches almost look professional! (Photo by Ted Luebbers)

It was kind of like “see one, do one, teach one,” an old medical school axiom that now seems to apply to airplane building.

EAA Chapter 534 member Mike Stang puts the final stitch in after completing the modified seine method. (Photo by Ted Luebbers)

The exercise turned out to be a good learning experience and proof that if there is a will, there is a way to get things done correctly.

Be a better informed pilot.

Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.

envelope

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Thank you to our online partners