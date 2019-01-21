Flight Design CT Super Sport Injection takes off in North America

Germany-based Flight Design is now offering its CT Super Sport Injection in North America.

The model, which boasts a high cruising speed of 120 knots, a VNE of 146 knots, and a useful load of more than 600 pounds, is being reintroduced to the Americas, reported Tom Peghiny, president of Flight Design USA.

“We have primarily sold different versions of the CTLS since its introduction in 2008 and wanted to bring back a lighter model primarily for the U.S. and Canadian markets,” he said. “After consultation with our Canadian distributor, Flight Design Canada, we decided to begin importing the CT Super Sport Injection, which is the model equipped with the advanced Rotax 912iS.”

The CT Super Sport is a derivative of the CTSW, but has been upgraded with many features of the CTLSi, including the 912iS 100-horsepower fuel-injected engine, a single beam composite “no bounce” main gear, a centrally located 10″ Dynon SkyView Touch EFIS/EMS/Map Screen, and 2020-compliant Dynon Class One Mode S Transponder with ADS-B out, according to company officials.

When equipped as described, the CT Super Sport Injection has a useful load of more than 600 pounds, a maximum range of 700-800 nautical miles, and is compliant as an Special-Light-Sport Aircraft (SLSA) in the U.S. and as an Advanced Ultralight Aircraft in Canada, as well as all other countries following the FAA-LSA regulation, company officials note.

Back at the Top

In other news, company officials report Flight Design is once again at the top of the SLSA “All Fleet” ranking according to the FAA registration data recently published on ByDanJohnson.com, the popular website for LSA light kit aircraft and other affordable aircraft. Johnson also writes SPLOG (the sport pilot blog) for General Aviation News.

With the new 2018 registration numbers that were released, Flight Design was second total (when including Experimental LSA and Amateur Built kits) and first in Special Light Sport Aircraft (ASTM-compliant, ready to fly).

“We are excited by the news and want to thank our staff and USA dealers,” said Flight Design CEO Lars Joerges. “Flight Design was the market leader since the beginning of Light Sport Aircraft category, which was one of the reasons we acquired the company.”

Based in Eisenach, Germany, Flight Design was acquired in July 2017 by LIFT Air. It produces the CTLS, CTLSi and CT Super Series light aircraft. The company is represented in 26 countries and has produced the CT series since 1996.