Just published is “Confessions of an Air Traffic Controller” by Danny Mortensen.

“It is an autobiography of adventure, humor, lack of talent, and terror by a unique aviator,” says Mortensen, who is the retired president of Airline Ground Schools, survivor of the PATCO strike of 1981, and former world speed record holder in the AMSOIL Rutan Racer.

He also was an instructor for DHL Airways/ASTAR Air Cargo for 14 years until retiring in 2010. He also was an FAA Aircraft Dispatcher Examiner for 14 years and conducted more than 1,000 checkrides.

The book, which is available at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble, includes a forward by Rod Machado.

A trailer for the book can be seen on YouTube and below.