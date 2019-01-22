Loss of control while landing fatal for Cirrus pilot

The pilot was maneuvering in the traffic pattern at the airport in San Antonio, Texas, at the time of the accident.

He entered a continuous right turn from downwind toward the final approach course when he abruptly lost control of the Cirrus SR22.

A witness stated the airplane’s wings were “totally vertical” before it nosed over and descended toward the ground in a wooded area about 1/2 mile southeast from the landing runway threshold. The pilot died in the crash.

A second witness also reported that the wings were nearly vertical before it descended below the tree line. He added that the engine sounded “fine.”

An NTSB performance study revealed that after the airplane entered the airport traffic pattern, it began a continuous right turn from downwind toward the final approach course suggesting that the pilot did not fly a traditional rectangular traffic pattern, but instead flew a circling base to final pattern.

The airplane approached the extended runway centerline in a 48° right bank, at 103 kts and about 220′ agl.

Lateral accelerations began to increase shortly before the accident and varied between 0.37g and 0.62g for the final portion of the flight. The lateral accelerations were consistent with sideslip angles of 15° to 20° during the final turn. The calculated angle-of-attack (AOA) of the wing subsequently exceeded the critical AOA and the airplane entered a descent which ultimately reached 1,800 fpm.

Although the pilot’s control inputs were not directly recorded, the large lateral accelerations are consistent with left rudder input and an uncoordinated flight condition for the airplane.

The Pilot’s Operating Handbook noted that extreme care must be taken to avoid uncoordinated or accelerated control inputs when close to the stall, especially when close to the ground.

If, at the stall, the flight controls are misapplied and accelerated inputs are made to the elevator, rudder, and/or ailerons, an abrupt wing drop may be felt and a spiral or spin may be entered.

The FAA Airplane Flying Handbook (FAA-H-8083-3B) notes that coordinated flight is important to maintaining control of the airplane. Situations can develop when a pilot is flying in uncoordinated flight and, depending on the flight control deflections, may support pro-spin flight control inputs.

This is especially hazardous when operating at low altitudes, such as in the airport traffic pattern.

A cross-control stall occurs when the critical AOA is exceeded with aileron pressure applied in one direction and rudder pressure in the opposite direction, causing uncoordinated flight.

The aerodynamic effects of an uncoordinated, cross-control stall can occur with very little warning and can be deadly if it occurs close to the ground. The nose may pitch down, the bank angle may suddenly change, and the airplane may continue to roll to an inverted position, which is usually the beginning of a spin.

Probable cause: The pilot’s uncoordinated flight control inputs and subsequent inadvertent cross-control aerodynamic stall in the airport traffic pattern that resulted in a loss of control and uncontrolled descent with insufficient altitude for recovery.

NTSB Identification: CEN17FA084

This January 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.