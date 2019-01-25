General Aviation News

Cessna 170 lands short

The pilot of a tailwheel-equipped Cessna 170 reported that, during the final approach to the airport in Coeur D’Alene, Idaho, the airplane was too low, which he failed to notice and correct.

The plane landed short of the runway threshold in about three feet of snow and nosed over.

The plane sustained substantial damage to the left lift strut, firewall, and empennage.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain an appropriate descent rate during approach, which resulted in landing short of the runway threshold.

NTSB Identification: GAA17CA116

This January 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.

