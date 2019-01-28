Picture of the Day: Airshow surprise

Doug Robinson submitted the following photo and note: “Was at an airshow in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, back in 2014 and was surprised from behind with the loud thundering of an F4U Corsair, full throttle, flying about 30′ from the ground. By luck, I was just able to turn around and snap a LUCKY picture. Best airshow I have ever seen.”





