Backcountry 182 Movie proves to be mesmerizing

Three minutes into Backcountry 182 Movie TI-ABE, a 1973 Cessna 182P, is barely above the forest canopy of Costa Rica. All that is visible out the window is blue sky and green trees. Lots and lots of green trees.

All the sudden, the stall horn blares. Huh? Are we going down? In the forest?

Out of nowhere, a short, narrow, and tire-rutted strip appears.

Backcountry 182 owner Larry Larrabure sets TI-ABE down. The 182 bounces and splashes down the runway…if you can call it that. And, just as quickly, is airborne again.

Backcountry 182 Movie is simple. We fly along with Larry as he visits some of the most scenic and challenging airports in Costa Rica, Oregon, Washington, and Idaho. From the opening sequence in Costa Rica, landings are followed by takeoffs. Simple.

To be honest, I wasn’t planning to watch the entire 40-minute movie, but all of the sudden, the closing credits started rolling. Mesmerizing is a good word for this movie.

There is little doubt Larry knows how to handle his 182 very well. I wonder if he can land on a wide open “normal” concrete runway as smoothly as he appears to land on gravel bars?

The movie is edited by FlightsAbove.org and is available at Backcountry182.com. Access costs $14.99. I feel certain I’ll watch it more than once and find something new each time I do.