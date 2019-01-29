General Aviation News

Backcountry 182 Movie proves to be mesmerizing

by Leave a Comment

Three minutes into Backcountry 182 Movie TI-ABE, a 1973 Cessna 182P, is barely above the forest canopy of Costa Rica. All that is visible out the window is blue sky and green trees. Lots and lots of green trees.

All the sudden, the stall horn blares. Huh? Are we going down? In the forest?

Backcountry 182 Water Landing

Using the river to help slow the Backcountry 182 while landing on gravel bar.

Out of nowhere, a short, narrow, and tire-rutted strip appears.

Backcountry 182 owner Larry Larrabure sets TI-ABE down. The 182 bounces and splashes down the runway…if you can call it that. And, just as quickly, is airborne again.

Backcountry 182 Movie is simple. We fly along with Larry as he visits some of the most scenic and challenging airports in Costa Rica, Oregon, Washington, and Idaho. From the opening sequence in Costa Rica, landings are followed by takeoffs. Simple.

To be honest, I wasn’t planning to watch the entire 40-minute movie, but all of the sudden, the closing credits started rolling. Mesmerizing is a good word for this movie.

While tethered, the horse gets a bit spooked as the Backcountry 182 takes off from a Costa Rican strip.

There is little doubt Larry knows how to handle his 182 very well. I wonder if he can land on a wide open “normal” concrete runway as smoothly as he appears to land on gravel bars?

The movie is edited by FlightsAbove.org and is available at Backcountry182.com. Access costs $14.99. I feel certain I’ll watch it more than once and find something new each time I do.

Be a better informed pilot.

Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.

envelope

Ben Sclair

Ben Sclair is the Publisher of General Aviation News, a pilot, husband to Deb and dad to Savannah, Brenna and Jack. Oh, and a staunch supporter of general aviation.

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Thank you to our online partners