Malfunctioning landing gear bends Beech

The Beech 95-C55 experienced a gear-up landing at the airport in Delta, Colorado, after the pilot was unable to extend the landing gear.

Post-accident examination of the landing gear motor revealed that the sector gear teeth were partially sheared and were bound with the worm gear teeth, resulting in interference.

Once the gear was turned past the sheared area, the assembly functioned with no anomalies.

Review of maintenance logs revealed that the most recent annual inspection, which included the landing gear system, was completed about six months before the accident with no anomalies noted.

Probable cause: The failure of the landing gear to extend during landing approach due to the interference between the landing gear motor’s sector and worm gears.

NTSB Identification: CEN17LA091

This January 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.