Only one Red Bull Air Race in the U.S. in 2019

The schedule for the 2019 Red Bull Air Race World Championship has been revealed, with just one race slated for the United States — Indianapolis.

The races take off Feb. 8-9 in the traditional season opener location of Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Next stop is a location in Europe that has yet to be revealed.

The third stop returns the races to Kazan, Russia, on June 15-16, with the next stop in Budapest, Hungary July 13-14. The racers get a bit of a break, returning to Chiba, Japan, Sept. 7-8. The next location, still to be announced, will be somewhere in Asia, according to Red Bull Air Race officials.

The lone U.S. stop will be Oct. 19-20 in Indianapolis at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. In years past, the U.S. has traditionally hosted two of the races.

The world championship finale will be Nov. 8-9 in Saudi Arabia. This will be the first Red Bull Air Race to be held in Saudi Arabia.