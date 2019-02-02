Where to find the next generation of aviation mechanics

A new report focuses on where best to find the next generation of aviation maintenance workers.

Commissioned by AAR, which provides maintenance services to airlines and business aviation, the report advises employers to focus their recruiting efforts on the estimated 6.5 million discouraged or underemployed American workers, military veterans, and historically underrepresented groups like women, African Americans, and Latinos.

Another target is students who favor a less expensive two-year degree or industry skills certifications as a pathway to a good job over the high tuition and crushing debt of a four-year degree.

The report, “EAGLE Pathways: Bridging the Middle-Skills Gap to Careers in Aviation,” cites industry research that estimates demand for 189,000 new AMTs in North America through 2037. The number of AMTs nearing retirement is 30%, while new hires represent just 2%.

AAR has been working across the country to build partnerships with cities, states and schools to grow the pipeline, according to company officials.

On Jan. 31, 2019, AAR President and CEO John Holmes was in Indianapolis to discuss growing the aviation workforce with Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and local and state officials under the state’s new Next Level Jobs initiative, which includes employer training grants of up to $50,000.

“We’re seeing firsthand today the ways Next Level Jobs is working for Indiana employers,” Holcomb said. “The feedback we’ve received from businesses has been overwhelmingly positive and useful. They’re helping us identify ways the Next Level Jobs initiative can be stronger and put more Hoosiers to work in better paying jobs faster.”

Holmes, along with Vincennes University President Charles Johnson, announced an expansion of their training partnership under AAR’s new EAGLE Career Pathway program.

“Students will be able to earn stackable credentials that lead to several careers at AAR,” company officials said in a prepared release. “They’ll experience job shadowing and mentoring and get academic support. Those who pursue their FAA aircraft mechanics certificate are eligible for up to $15,000 in tuition reimbursements from AAR.”

Since October, AAR has introduced the EAGLE program at colleges in Kalamazoo, Michigan, Chicago, Rockford, Ill., and Duluth, Minnesota.

“One of our top priorities is to increase training and job prospects not just for AAR but across the aviation industry,” Holmes said. “We believe more people will choose aviation if they are aware of the training opportunities and the favorable job prospects in this exciting industry.”

In other promising developments, the report cites the industry’s success at lobbying for updates to FAA training protocols and bipartisan support, led by Sen. Jim Inhofe, for provisions aimed at growing the aviation workforce included in the FAA Reauthorization Bill passed by Congress in October.

“The aviation maintenance industry offers high-paying jobs all across the nation to workers with the right skills,” said Inhofe, who is a pilot with over 11,000 hours. “The programs I authored in the FAA Reauthorization last year will help develop innovative ways to recruit and educate the next generation of America’s aviation workforce. I appreciate efforts by all stakeholders to invest in their workforce and look forward to AAR expanding these efforts to other cities where they maintain a strong presence.”