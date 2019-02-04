Cirrus Aircraft: The Numbers

There can be little doubt about the lightning rod that is Cirrus Aircraft. From the start, the plane with a parachute has played an outsized part in the broader aviation discussion.

And for many pilots, that discussion is truly anchored in the #CirrusLife — with more than 12,000 #CirrusLife posts on Instagram to date. A scroll through those photos shows Cirrus aircraft — and their pilots and passengers — in far-flung locales. And that’s the point for those living the lifestyle.

Can non-Cirrus pilots live that lifestyle? Of course. It is not an exclusive lifestyle.

But Cirrus Aircraft has done as much — likely the most — of any manufacturer the last two decades to increase the size of the pie of aviators. And yes, I know the number of pilots has shrunk, but without Cirrus, I believe the number of active pilots would be even smaller.

Every year the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) collects aircraft shipment data from its member manufacturers. We, like many publications, report those numbers in myriad fashion to our readers.

With this segment, we’re going to pivot just a bit. The Numbers will dive a bit deeper into the data to present it over time. The chart above shows Cirrus’ shipment data for its various models since 2001.

Cirrus was not alone is seeing a dramatic decrease in deliveries following the peak years of 2006 and 2007. By 2009, shipments had fallen from 721 to 266. Ouch. Shipments bottomed out in 2012 with 253 and have steadily climbed since.

Through three quarters of 2018, Cirrus shipments total 303, including 41 for the SF50 jet. I, for one, am interested and excited to see where the Vision Jet takes Cirrus.