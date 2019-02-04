General Aviation News

RAF, AOPA team up for backcountry seminar series

The Recreational Aviation Foundation is teaming up with AOPA’s Air Safety Institute (ASI) on their live, in-person seminar series, “From Peaks to Pavement: Applying Lessons from the Backcountry”

Experienced backcountry pilots that ASI has selected will present 87 free seminars now through the end of April. Whether you’re a seasoned backcountry flyer or flatlander this new seminar delves into conditions, challenges, and accidents unique to backcountry flying.

ASI presenter Jim Hudson (far right) and RAF Social Media Coordinator Britt Lincoln (in orange) posed with a group of young student pilots from Auburn, California who attended the McClellan, CA presentation. There was a great turnout with over 150 participants.

“The AOPA Air Safety Institute is proud to team with the RAF to reach pilots with an engaging and entertaining seminar series sure to impact the decisions pilots make and how they fly their airplanes,” said ASI Executive Director Richard McSpadden.

