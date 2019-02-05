Student crashes into snow bank on takeoff

The solo student pilot reported that he had not flown for 45 days before the accident due to inclement weather. He added that, during the touch-and-go takeoff roll, the Beech A23 drifted to the left.

He attempted to correct for the drift by using the control yoke instead of the rudder. Subsequently, the plane hit a snow bank on the south side of the runway in Beckwourth, California.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to the fuselage and empennage.

The student pilot reported that there were no preaccident mechanical failures or malfunctions with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The student pilot’s inadvertent use of the control yoke to correct for a drift and his subsequent failure to maintain directional control during takeoff.

NTSB Identification: GAA17CA148

This February 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.