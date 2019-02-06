A perfect day of flying

Do you want to go flying?

Is that a trick question? The sky out the window looked clear and inviting.

I was in Boulder, Colorado, visiting friends Aleks and Colin. They also happen to be the founders of flight training website Boldmethod.com.

Aleks asked the question. My immediate reply was YES.

Within a few moments Aleks, Colin, and I were heading to the airport.

Their Cirrus SR22T is based at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport (BJC). And, as they admit, they hit the hangar lottery. Occupants of neighboring hangars are many, varied, and friendly.

We pulled the Cirrus from the hangar, pre-flighted it, and hopped in. Being current and comfortable flying from the right seat, Aleks offered me the left seat.

He didn’t need to ask twice.

Run-up complete, we lined up on 30R and blasted off toward the southwest and Telluride (TEX).

The three of us, flying VFR, simply looked out the windows, enjoying the view. And what a view it was.

You know, I might just have to do this a bit more. Flying and looking out the window, that is. Frankly, we all should. It is so easy to get caught up in all the breathless headlines…ADS-B, drones, accidents, FAA, budgets, and more.

Not this day, though. Clear and smooth skies. Fun conversation and good music streaming in the background.

I’d seen pictures of Telluride’s airport, but had never been there.

As we rounded the mountain, the airport came into view. And what a view it was. The approach end of Runway 09 — for this first time visitor — looked like I was approaching an aircraft carrier.

For noise abatement, and terrain clearance, TEX operations nearly always land on 09 and takeoff from 27.

With Aleks’ guidance, a relatively smooth and safe landing was executed. We popped into the terminal, bought some fuel, paid the landing fee, and we’re gone just as quick.

Departing TEX we pointed north to over fly Steamboat Springs. A few times we diverted from the magenta line to take a closer look at something on the ground. Such is the fun of flying VFR. And the autopilot got the day off.

And as soon as it started, we were back in the pattern at BJC. Rolling out and taxiing in, Aleks asked if I’d be up for their post-flight tradition of enjoying a cold beer and admiring the airplane. Is that another trick question?

As we placed the plane on its marks, a couple of hangar neighbors stopped in. We each grabbed a folding chair, popped open a beer, and commenced the hangar flying session.

That was about as perfect a day of flying as you can have. Sometimes it is nice to blast skyward without any intentions beyond just flying and looking out the window.

Want to go flying? It isn’t a trick question.