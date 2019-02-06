Godspeed Peter Anderson

For anyone who has flown in the Pacific Northwest in general and at Boeing Field (KBFI) specifically, Galvin Flying is an FBO you’ve likely heard of. At the end of January, the skies of the Pacific Northwest darkened just a bit with the loss of longtime owner Peter Galvin Anderson.

A nice tribute to Peter is on the Galvin Flying website. And while the current owner’s name doesn’t include Galvin, it is nice to read that Skip Moshner remains “committed to his vision and excited for Galvin Flying to be the foundation and the authority for light, general aviation across our community. I encourage everyone to honor Peter the same way, and together we will bring his vision to life.”

Godspeed Peter.