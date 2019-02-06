Zeniths place well at 2019 Healthy Bastards Bush Pilot Championships

2019 marked the 7th annual Healthy Bastards Bush Pilot Champs. The competition is a Precision Landing, and STOL Takeoff and Landing competition held annually at Omaka Airfield, Blenheim in New Zealand. The competition is run by the Marlborough Aero Club in conjunction with major sponsor Dave Baldwin of Bulls Flying Doctor Service.

Congratulations to the Zenith STOL “Sky Jeep” pilots for their excellent flying at the 2019 New Zealand Bush Pilot Championships!

1st place STOL Competition (1325 lbs): Chris Anderson (Zenith STOL)

2nd place STOL Competition (1325 lbs): Hamish Crowe (Zenith STOL)

Shortest Takeoff: Deane Phillip (Zenith STOL)

Shortest Landing: Chris Anderson (Zenith STOL)

Healthy Bastards Bush Pilot Champs 2019. February 2, 2019. Omaka Aerodrome in Blenheim, New Zealand. Many thanks to Nick Hobart for the video footage.