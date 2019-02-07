General Aviation News

Video: Delivering more food to the wilds of Alaska

Dmitry Kudryn of the Crave Life YouTube channel is very concerned for a friend who hiked into the wilds of Alaska several months earlier and hasn’t been heard from in weeks. In the first video in this series, Dmitry was able to see his friend from the plane. But that was in November. In this episode it is now December 23. Dmitry packs three buckets of food to drop for his friend.

