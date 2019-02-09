NAA announces 2018 Collier Trophy finalists

Washington, DC – The National Aeronautic Association has named the 11 aviation and space achievements will compete for the 2018 Robert J. Collier Trophy. While heavily military and commercial aviation, the impact of the technology will no doubt trickle down – eventually – to general and business aviation.

The 2018 Nominees are:

Automatic Ground Collision Avoidance System (AGCAS)

Bell V-280 Valor

Boeing T-X

Draken International Contracted Close Air Support & Adversary Air Services in Support of Combat Readiness Training

Embraer E190-E2

F-35 Integrated Test Force

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. Integration of Large UAS into Civil and International Airspace

NASA/JPL Mars Cube One (MarCO) Project Team

Perlan Project

Virgin Galactic SpaceShip Two Program

Responsive Environmental Assessment Commercially Hosted (REACH) Project

“Each year the Collier nominations show the extent of innovative work being done across the aviation and aerospace industry,” said Greg Principato, President & CEO, NAA. “This year is no exception. It is an exciting time for aviation in the United States, and we look forward to a challenging and rewarding Collier selection process.”

For 107 years, the Collier Trophy has been the benchmark of aerospace achievement. Awarded annually “… for the greatest achievement in aeronautics or astronautics in America,” it has been bestowed upon some of the most important projects, programs, individuals, and accomplishments in history.

Past winners include the crews of Apollo 11 and Apollo 8, the Mercury 7, Scott Crossfield, Elmer Sperry, Howard Hughes, and Orville Wright. Projects and programs which have been the recipient of the Collier include the B-52, the Boeing 747, the Cessna Citation, the F-22, and the International Space Station. The five most recent recipients of the Collier Trophy are the Cirrus Aircraft Vision Jet; the Blue Origin New Shepard Team; the NASA/JPL Dawn Mission Team; the Gulfstream G650; and the Northrop Grumman, US Navy, and X-47B Industry Team.

The Collier Trophy Selection Committee will meet on April 4, 2019 in Arlington, Virginia, and the recipient will be announced publicly the following day.

The formal presentation of the Collier Trophy will take place on June 13, 2019 at a location to be determined. More information can be found at www.naa.aero.