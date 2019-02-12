FlightSafety adds drone flight training

FlightSafety International will deliver Unmanned Aircraft Systems practical flight training in conjunction with Praxis Aerospace Concepts.

“Our Unmanned Systems Training program, developed in conjunction with Praxis, will help commercial operators achieve the highest levels of safety and proficiency,” said Ray Johns, Co-CEO, President, Government and Manufacturing.

“This is a significant moment for the Praxis team. FlightSafety is ‘the’ benchmark for professional aviation education. When we first started Praxis, our founding goal was to be the ‘FlightSafety of UAS’,” says Jonathan Daniels, CEO, Praxis Aerospace Concepts.

UAS training will initially be offered in the Las Vegas area and at several FlightSafety Learning Centers in the United States.

The courses will focus on standardization and professionalism, according to company officials. The courses are built to ASTM International UAS standards, as well as those of several other national aviation authorities throughout the world.

FlightSafety also offers several eLearning courses, including a 107 Written Test Preparation course, Resource Management for UAS Operations, Fatigue Management for UAS Operations, Safety Management System (SMS) for UAS Operations, and a newly specialized Flight Risk Assessment Tool available through its App, FlightBag.

The eLearning courses form the first of FlightSafety’s UAS Library of eLearning, company officials noted.

FlightSafety’s Unmanned Systems Training division also offers Advanced Remote Pilot Series practical training courses. This series of courses features a set of comprehensive training elements designed to propel drone pilots into the commercial sector with the skills and tools to operate as a commercial remote pilot effectively, FlightSafety officials explained.

Praxis Aerospace Concepts is a veteran-owned, small business with facilities in Henderson and Searchlight, Nevada. PACInc provides commercial training and services for multi-modal (ground-air-sea-industrial) response robotics and is a Level 3 Training Provider for the Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International’s Trusted Operator Program.