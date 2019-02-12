General Aviation News

Free flight planning app debuts

by

Eagle Cap Software has introduced its solution for the pilot who enjoys the $100 hamburger but doesn’t like getting too techie. Aero Charting works on an iPad and provides a moving map with vector aeronautical charts. It also allows custom route creation and integration with the Aircraft Owner and Pilots Association Internet Flight Planner.

“We felt there was the need for a simple, easy-to-use situational awareness tool for pilots,” said Brian Leutschaft, product manager for Aero Charting. “It provides the basics needed to plan, navigate and fly the whole of US airspace. We put everything on one screen, made it work on the iPad, and made it free. How’s that?”

How is it free? Aero Charting is ad-supported, and for a limited time, users can permanently turn off the ads for $9.99.

What’s next? “FAA’s IFR High, Low Enroute and Area charts along with VFR sectional charts,” Leutschaft said. “Stay tuned.”

You can download from the Apple App Store.

Comments

    • in that I agree with you that the Android OS is prevalent, the android platform shoots itself in the foot with too many variations of the same OS not too mention the hardware implementation of each version varies. developers look for a stable platform (hardware and OS) if you were to develop for android you would have to probably stick to a few hardware vendors that don’t trick up the OS and then people wouldn’t like that either.

