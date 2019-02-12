Free flight planning app debuts

Eagle Cap Software has introduced its solution for the pilot who enjoys the $100 hamburger but doesn’t like getting too techie. Aero Charting works on an iPad and provides a moving map with vector aeronautical charts. It also allows custom route creation and integration with the Aircraft Owner and Pilots Association Internet Flight Planner.

“We felt there was the need for a simple, easy-to-use situational awareness tool for pilots,” said Brian Leutschaft, product manager for Aero Charting. “It provides the basics needed to plan, navigate and fly the whole of US airspace. We put everything on one screen, made it work on the iPad, and made it free. How’s that?”

How is it free? Aero Charting is ad-supported, and for a limited time, users can permanently turn off the ads for $9.99.

What’s next? “FAA’s IFR High, Low Enroute and Area charts along with VFR sectional charts,” Leutschaft said. “Stay tuned.”

You can download from the Apple App Store.