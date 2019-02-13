Get instant access to your ANR control box

Sporty’s has introduced the headset ANR control box.

“Pilots will no longer have to fumble around the cockpit for an ANR control box,” Sporty’s officials said in a prepared release. “Whether it’s a Bose, Lightspeed or David Clark, the control box can be easily placed in this convenient mount, which is custom-designed for each brand of ANR headset.”

The control holder mounts with the included Dual Lock fastener. This device makes the control box easy to find so you can activate it and adjust your headset. The holder can be mounted on any smooth interior surface near the headset jacks.

The ANR Control Holder was invented and designed – and is now being marketed – by 16-year old Ryan O’Toole, who observed his father struggling to find the control box in flight. When Ryan found nothing available online, he designed his own solution for his father. Word spread, and Ryan is using the profits from his invention for his own flight training.

The ANR Control Holder is available for the Bose A20 and the Bose X; the David Clark Pro X ; and the Lightspeed Zulu. Each model ANR Control Holder is available for $40 each..