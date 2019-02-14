uAvionix launches nationwide installer network for general aviation

uAvionix, designer and manufacturer of the skyBeacon and tailBeacon line of ADS-B Out products, has launched its Qualified Installer Mobile Installation Network for General Aviation products.

Those in the nationwide mobile installer network are known as Qualified Installers (QIs).

The company has also extended an invitation to avionics repair shops and mechanics to join the network of uAvionix service professionals.

As the 2020 ADS-B mandate looms, avionics shops are already reporting bookings at capacity, uAvionix officials note.

“With tens of thousands of GA aircraft yet to equip in 2019, the QI network provides quick installation services outside of the standard shop hangars,” company officials said. “SkyBeacon and tailBeacon can be installed right on the ramp in under an hour, with no need to take up valuable shop space. This allows repair shops to introduce additional capacity, and also allows independent QIs to provide installation services right at the customer’s home airport.”