Snap-On debuts new flush cut cutter

Snap-On has introduced its 6” Diagonal Flush Cut Cutter, which provides clean cuts across a wide range of materials, according to company officials.

The cutter (part number 786CF) makes crisp, flat clean cuts, eliminating painful edges on wire bundles and other components secured by both large and small cable ties, company officials add.

The cutter is manufactured with cold-forged alloyed steel for added strength and extended tool life. Additionally, the tapered head provides greater access for precise cuts in tight workspaces, Snap-On officials said.

Price: $67.65.