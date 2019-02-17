Beechcraft – The Numbers

Few aircraft in the marketplace enjoy the storied history and delivery longevity of the Bonanza and Baron lines from Beechcraft.

Introduced in 1947, more than 17,000 Bonanzas have been delivered, in a continuous stream that has at times been reduced to a trickle. Nevertheless, the venerable Bonanza soldiers on.

On the twin-engine side of the piston line-up, the Baron came along in 1961. Well over 6,000 have been delivered.

General Aviation News owned a 1973 E-55 model back in the 1980s and 1990s. I earned my twin-engine rating in it and have many fond memories pushing the throttles forward on those twin IO-520s, back when 100LL was under $2 per gallon. Sigh.

Now owned by Textron Aviation, Bonanza and Baron deliveries since 2000 pale in comparison to Cirrus’ popular SR series. But with an unmatched history and lineage, not to mention a robust used market, the Bonanza and Baron live on.

The American Bonanza Society plays a valuable role as the arbiter of information for both current and prospective owners of any model Bonanza or Baron.

The General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) delivery data starts in 2000. That year 153 Bonanzas and Barons were delivered. The Bonanza B36TC model was winding down and ended as 2002 came to a close.

And while not exactly robust, it is nice to see 2007’s low point of 19 total deliveries remains the low point.

Through the first three quarters of 2018, Textron Aviation reports just eight Bonanza and 12 Baron deliveries. It’ll be interesting to see what the fourth quarter produced.

Of course, the Beechcraft line of today is likely best known for the King Air. But that’s a topic for another day.