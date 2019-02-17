General Aviation News

Beechcraft – The Numbers

Few aircraft in the marketplace enjoy the storied history and delivery longevity of the Bonanza and Baron lines from Beechcraft.

Introduced in 1947, more than 17,000 Bonanzas have been delivered, in a continuous stream that has at times been reduced to a trickle. Nevertheless, the venerable Bonanza soldiers on.

Beechcraft Baron G36.

On the twin-engine side of the piston line-up, the Baron came along in 1961. Well over 6,000 have been delivered.

General Aviation News owned a 1973 E-55 model back in the 1980s and 1990s. I earned my twin-engine rating in it and have many fond memories pushing the throttles forward on those twin IO-520s, back when 100LL was under $2 per gallon. Sigh.

Now owned by Textron Aviation, Bonanza and Baron deliveries since 2000 pale in comparison to Cirrus’ popular SR series. But with an unmatched history and lineage, not to mention a robust used market, the Bonanza and Baron live on.

Beechcraft Baron G58.

The American Bonanza Society plays a valuable role as the arbiter of information for both current and prospective owners of any model Bonanza or Baron.

The General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) delivery data starts in 2000. That year 153 Bonanzas and Barons were delivered. The Bonanza B36TC model was winding down and ended as 2002 came to a close.

And while not exactly robust, it is nice to see 2007’s low point of 19 total deliveries remains the low point.

Through the first three quarters of 2018, Textron Aviation reports just eight Bonanza and 12 Baron deliveries. It’ll be interesting to see what the fourth quarter produced.

Of course, the Beechcraft line of today is likely best known for the King Air. But that’s a topic for another day.

Bonanza
A36/G36		 Bonanza
B36TX		 Baron
58/G58		 Year
Total		 Cumulative
2000 85 18 50 153 153
2001 63 26 47 136 289
2002 51 5 27 83 372
2003 55 0 27 82 454
2004 62 0 31 93 547
2005 71 0 28 99 646
2006 80 0 38 118 764
2007 15 0 4 19 783
2008 63 0 40 103 886
2009 36 0 20 56 942
2010 22 0 29 51 993
2011 24 0 30 54 1,047
2012 12 0 24 36 1,083
2013 35 0 35 70 1,153
2014 32 0 40 72 1,225
2015 23 0 18 41 1,266
2016 25 0 20 45 1,311
2017 13 0 23 36 1,347

