Cessna 152 hits hangar

During a solo night flight, the pilot “landed long” and was unable to complete a touch-and-go as planned at the airport in Madill, Oklahoma.

The airport did not have a parallel taxiway leading to the departure end of the runway, so he taxied onto the ramp area to turn around. During the taxi on the ramp, the lighting was “poor,” and the Cessna 152’s right wing tip hit a hangar.

He reported that he “did not realize” the right wing hit the hangar and continued the flight back to his home airport.

After landing and securing the airplane, he noticed that the right wing was damaged and told flight school maintenance personnel.

A post-accident examination of the airplane revealed that it had sustained substantial damage to its right-wing rear spar.

The pilot reported that there were no preaccident mechanical failures or malfunctions with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

According to the flight school’s flight operations manual, flight operations were not permitted at the accident airport due to the requirement for the runway to be at least 4,000′. The accident airport runway was 3,005′. In addition, the manual prohibited touch-and-go landings at night.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain clearance from a hangar while taxiing at night.

NTSB Identification: GAA17CA160

This February 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.

Learn from the misfortune of others

