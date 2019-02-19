Latest spending bill includes relief for Trump TFRs

The latest $328 billion dollar government spending package, signed Feb. 15, 2019, by President Trump, includes $3.5 million in reimbursements to three airports affected by Presidential TFRs.

According to officials with the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA), they have been pushing for a solution for airports that have been negatively impacted by presidential TFRs where the President is in residence for an extended period of time, most recently at New Jersey’s Solberg and Somerset airports and Florida’s Palm Beach County Park Airport, also known as Lantana. Combined, the airports suffered a net loss of nearly $1 million in 2017 alone, according to AOPA officials.

The newly passed legislation states: “Up to $3.5 million shall be for necessary expenses, including an independent verification regime, to provide reimbursement to airport sponsors that do not provide gateway operations and providers of general aviation support services located at those airports closed during a temporary flight restriction (TFR) for any residence of the President that is designated or identified to be secured by the United States Secret Service, and for direct and incremental financial losses incurred while such airports are closed solely due to the actions of the Federal Government.”

TFRs seriously impact airports financially and many businesses remain inoperable during the restrictions, including FBOs, flight schools, maintenance shops, and other aviation activities, AOPA officials noted.