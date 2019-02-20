E-1 record-setting homebuilt now on display at EAA museum

The E-1, current holder of the world non-stop distance record for an aircraft weighing less than 500 kg, is now on display at the EAA Aviation Museum in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

The E-1 was initially designed in 1960 by Seattle-area pilot Arnold Ebneter as a senior project for his aeronautical engineering degree at Texas A&M. A career as a U.S. Air Force pilot and a second career as Boeing engineer kept him from beginning E-1 construction until the mid-1990s.

The aircraft’s first flight was on July 9, 2005, from Ebneter’s home airport, Harvey Airfield in Snohomish, Washington. Another four years of tinkering made the aircraft ready to set the record, however weather caused another year of delays.

On July 25, 2010, Ebneter, then 82 years old, departed Paine Field in Everett, Washington, and flew nonstop overnight across the U.S., landing at Shannon Airport in Fredericksburg, Virginia, 18 hours later, traveling 2,328 miles.

In addition to setting the world record, Ebneter earned the prestigious Blériot Medal from the Fédération-Aéronautique Internationale (FAI), the international aviation record adjudicating body. The National Aeronautic Association also selected his record as one of the “Ten Most Notable Aviation Records of 2010.”

Ebneter donated the E-1 to the EAA Aviation Museum in the fall of 2016. The aircraft was on display outside the museum during the 2017 AirVenture fly-in and moved into permanent quarters at the end of 2018. It joins dozens of other famous homebuilt aircraft.

Ebneter recently retired from his third career as a Designated Pilot Examiner after giving 1,000 checkrides to pilots in the Seattle area. His feats and details on the design and construction of the E-1 are chronicled in “The Propeller under the Bed: A Personal History of Homebuilt Aircraft,” written by his daughter, Eileen Bjrkman.