Pilot Perspectives: Airshow star John Klatt

“Some of my fondest memories are of being an airport rat,” says former military pilot and now airline captain/airshow performer John Klatt.

Like many young aviators, he paid his way through his initial flight training by pumping gas and washing airplanes at the local FBO.

It’s an enthusiasm that many who take to the skies share. In addition to the excitement of flying, the challenge of learning a new skill and the great people that you meet, there is also the opportunity to kickstart a pretty nice career.

Or as Klatt did, one heck of a lifestyle.

Commissioned out of college into the Minnesota Air National Guard’s 133rd Airlift Wing, Klatt’s performance in military flight school quickly landed him behind the controls of the famed C-130.

Unlike many who join the ranks in search of adventure, Klatt’s experience lived up to the hype. In addition to high-performance flight training, he notes that he had the incredible opportunity “to fly everywhere, nearly every continent, and to many very special places.”

While many would settle for the dream gig of flying a legendary airplane around the world, Klatt set his sights on continuing to expand his aviation skillset.

Transitioning to the 148th Fighter Wing, the now experienced pilot (who would ultimately earn the rank of Lieutenant Colonel), logged more than 2,000 hours flying F-16s — time that included three combat tours in Iraq.

“That was a whole different experience, the opportunity to fly one of the best fighter jets of all time,” he says. “As I get a little older and further away from that, I have a lot of great memories of serving with great people. I’ll always look back on that as a proud moment of my flying career.”

While still serving his country and drawing on his ever-increasing flight experience, in the late 1990s Klatt began dabbling in civilian aerobatics, buying his first airplane, a Pitts S-1C. Hooked on the tiny aircraft’s impressive performance, it wasn’t long before he was taking part in both airshow performances and aerobatic competitions.

With growing success on the airshow circuit (and a revolving lineup of aircraft that included the Pitts, a Staudacher, MXS, and a few Extra 300Ls), Klatt’s professional career with the airlines was also tallying up some impressive achievements, notably that of meeting his would-be wife, who at the time was a flight attendant at the same outfit.

Though, as Klatt notes, being an airshow pilot and a newlywed isn’t without its challenges.

“I had an airplane that was worth more than where we lived,” he says with a laugh. “After my first professional airshow, they gave me a check and I just signed it over to her. It’s kind of worked out since then.”

Continuing his dedication to the sport and having become an established airshow act, in 2012 Klatt set his sights on developing a new presence on the circuit and started to look for an airplane that would really wow spectators and fellow pilots alike.

Thinking back to the famed Jimmy Franklin, a pilot he had admired in his youth, Klatt realized that the perfect airplane had once existed — a jet-powered Waco biplane.

Of course, this one he’d have to build.

So, with the help of a Jack Link’s sponsorship, the team at West Metro Aviation in Minnesota, and friends Dell Coller and Eddie Saurenman, John got to work retrofitting an old Waco with a CJ6 jet engine.

Of the concept, Klatt humbly offers, “I wish I could take credit for it, but Jimmy deserves the credit.”

Further emphasizing his thanks to those who have helped him along the way, including his flight crew and importantly the team at Jack Link’s, he notes that “it’s been an amazing journey to have this airplane and to have these opportunities.”

And while the aircraft’s unmistakable presence will wow audiences for the fifth consecutive airshow season this year, it’s also served as a nice attention getter for John’s larger goal of encouraging new and would-be aviators to take up the sport. That’s something he’s made a priority while serving as the chair of the International Council of Airshows (ICAS).

“As I get a little more seasoned, I want to share this with the next generation,” he says. “That includes having new and innovative airshow acts and encouraging young performers to come and be a part of this.”

Would be and fellow airport rats rejoice, with Klatt leading the way, there will be plenty of opportunities to feed your aviation wild side in the years ahead.

What I fly

A jet-powered Waco biplane. The airfoil is based on a 1929 Waco Taper wing. We changed it up from there by putting the jet on the bottom. That’s a Learjet CJ610 engine. The radial is a Pratt and Whitney R-985, with about 450 horsepower. The airplane has about 4,500 pounds of thrust and it weighs about 4,000 pounds at takeoff.

Why I fly it

To be able to bring something creative and new to airshows was something that inspired me. People love the airplane. It makes noise and climbs like a jet, not a 1929 Waco.

How I fly it

The airplane will actually hover. That’s my favorite thing to do. It has such a great thrust to weight ratio, you can climb into the vertical, reduce the power on the piston engine, and it comes to a stop. Then you add some jet power and the airplane will actually hover. If you catch it just right, it will stay there for quite some time.

Operating Considerations

It holds 54 gallons of Jet A and it basically burns that up in about 10 minutes. Then, it has about 26 gallons of 100LL that we’ll go through about half of. It does burn the fuel.

Flying advice

I’d encourage all aviation enthusiasts to pursue their passion. And if people are on the fence, I would encourage them to hop off the fence and drive down to the local airport and to get engaged in some of the great flying organizations. Go out and just enjoy the great aviation culture.

I still love going to the airport. I still love going to my airline job.

So, seize the day.

And for those that have been flying for a while, try to give back to the next generation and just enjoy the gift of flight.