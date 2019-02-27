Custom leather pilot jackets to held fund D-Day Squadron

A limited release custom A-2 leather pilot jacket is now available for sale, with a portion of the proceeds going to the D-Day Squadron.

The jackets, from Cockpit USA, also will be offered to flight crews that are bringing a full squadron of World War II C-47s — known as the “Gooney Bird” or “Dakota” — to Normandy, France, for the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

“We are developing a custom leather jacket that is a World War II-style A-2, made with elements of the original contract jackets, but also with aircrew-requested modern features to make it more functional for pilots and crews,” said Scott Clyman, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development for Cockpit USA.

The jacket will be emblazoned with the logo of the D-Day Squadron to highlight the organization’s mission to fly restored C-47 and DC-3 (the civilian version of the C-47) aircraft across the North Atlantic to join with its European counterpart, Daks over Normandy. These groups will create an aerial fleet over Normandy on June 5, 2019, and will participate in multiple events on June 2-5 at Duxford Airfield in the United Kingdom and from June 5-9 at Caen-Carpiquet Airport in Normandy, France.

“We are very grateful to Cockpit USA for the support they are giving us,” declared Moreno Aguiari, Executive Director of the D-Day Squadron. “I am very excited that our squadron will have jackets with our emblem. This will help to recreate the esprit de corps and a sense of pride just like for those young men that liberated Europe in World War II.”