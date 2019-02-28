Bird hits Piper

The flight instructor reported that, while performing maneuvers about 800′ above the ground, a bird hit the left wing.

He returned to the airport in Phoenix, Arizona, without further incident.

A post-accident examination of the airplane revealed substantial damage to the left wing.

The flight instructor reported that there were no preaccident mechanical malfunctions or failures with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: An in-flight collision with a bird.

NTSB Identification: GAA17CA161

This February 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.