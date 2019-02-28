Duncan Aviation creates STC database

Duncan Aviation’s Engineering & Certification Services department has created a searchable database of the Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs) that Duncan Aviation has developed and has available for sale.

In the three weeks the database has been live, the company received 20 requests for quotes for its listed STCs, according to company officials.

The first requests were for STCs related to Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B), Traffic Collision Avoidance System (TCAS), Future Air Navigation Systems (FANS), and connectivity for Cessnas, Hawkers, and Challengers, to name a few.

There are two ways to search the STC database: By Aircraft or by STC Category. Searching by aircraft lets Duncan Aviation’s customers narrow the search for available STCs according to the make/model of their aircraft. Searching by STC category lets customers search by the type of STC Duncan Aviation has developed: ADS-B, Broadband & Wi-Fi, FANS, Interior, Iridium and many other categories.