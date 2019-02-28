General Aviation News

JATO powered Ercoupe

Frederick A. Johnsen’s recent Of Wings & Things — JATO pushed performance — looked back at jet-assisted takeoff (JATO) power. While interest in the column was high, several commenters referred to an Ercoupe as early JATO test bed.

In response, Fred reached out to his connections and was able to gain access to a few documents, including a photo and a page from the JATO-powered Ercoupe’s test report.

In the meantime, enjoy…

JATO power Ercoupe

Capt. Homer A. Boushey made America’s first JATO takeoff in this Ercoupe from March Field in California in August 1941. (Gerald Balzer collection)

JATO-powered Ercoupe

One page from the Ercoupe test report made by GALCIT — the Guggenheim Aeronautics Laboratory of the California Institute of Technology.

Thank you to André Dressler for making me aware of the book Strange Angel: The Otherworldly Life of Rocket Scientist John Whiteside Parsons that references Ercoupe test flights.

Lastly, Fred is planning to spend some time in the Air Force archives in Montgomery, Alabama, and has added “the Ercoupe rocket plane” to his list for a future Of Wings & Things column.

