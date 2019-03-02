How do you approach cross-country flying?

A researcher at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University is looking for general aviation pilots to fill out a survey about how they approach cross-country flying.

In the survey, you will be presented with some scenarios and then asked questions about the scenarios. In addition, you will be asked some demographic questions.

The data collection process is anonymous and your responses will remain confidential, says researcher Sabrina Woods, a Ph.D. student in the university’s Aviation Program.

She estimates it will take about 10 minutes to complete the survey. You can access the survey here.