Migratory Bird Fly-In slated at 9I0

Canada geese, snow geese, trumpeter swans, pelicans, and ducks numbering in the hundreds of thousands make up one of North America’s most spectacular migrations.

You can witness it yourself at the Migratory Bird Fly-In and Photo Shoot at Havana Regional Airport (9I0) in Illinois, March 16, 2019.

Pilots are encourage to arrive at Havana Regional Airport (9I0) by 9 a.m. Early arrivals will be treated to a pancake and sausage breakfast.

You will then be transported to the Emiquon Wildlife Refuge where you will have an opportunity to see and photograph these birds. A wildlife biologist will explain the ecosystem that supports them, their habits, and migratory patterns.

Enjoy lunch at the Big Horse Winery, then return to the airport for your flight home. $50 covers transportation and lunch.

Organizers warn that weather and birds are unpredictable. Dress appropriately and be prepared.

100LL is available on the field.

When landing or taking off at this fly-in, turn on all lights and strobes.

For more information, contact Bob Martin at gopabob53@gmail.com or 309-253-3300, or Mike Purpura, Recreational Aviation Foundation Illinois State Liaison at mpurpura@theraf.org or 630-936-3282.

The short video below gives a sense of the magnitude of this migration: