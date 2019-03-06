General Aviation News

Video: Tornado destroys airport, 40 airplanes

by Leave a Comment

A new video posted to YouTube by SkyBama shows the devastation a tornado brought to Weedon Field (KEUF) in Eufaula, Alabama.

Approximately 40 airplanes and almost all of the airport’s buildings, including 25 hangars, were destroyed by the tornado.

