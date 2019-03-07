Boeing acquires ForeFlight

Boeing has acquired ForeFlight, a leading provider of mobile and web-based aviation applications.

ForeFlight has partnered with Boeing for the past two years to bring aviators Jeppesen’s aeronautical data and charts through ForeFlight’s mobile platforms.

“Now, the teams will integrate talent and offerings to bring innovative, expanded digital solutions to all segments of the aviation industry,” Boeing officials said in a prepared announcement.

The acquisition of ForeFlight aligns with Boeing’s growth strategy of complementing organic investments with targeted, strategic investments that position the company for long-term growth, Boeing officials noted.

“We are inspired by the future built at Boeing and what our teams will be able to create by coming together,” said Tyson Weihs, co-founder and CEO of ForeFlight. “Our companies share a passion for delivering customers the essential tools that drive efficiency, productivity, and safety.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.