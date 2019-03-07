EAA accepting applications for flight training scholarships

EAA AVIATION CENTER, OSHKOSH, Wisconsin — Online applications are being accepted through June 1, 2019, for the Experimental Aircraft Association’s flight training scholarships.

The online portal for scholarship applications is available year-round, but with specific dates for various types of aviation-related scholarships. Those include:

March 1-June 1, 2019: Flight training scholarships for those starting flight training between July 1 and Dec. 31, 2019;

Sept. 1-Nov. 1, 2019: Flight training scholarships for those starting flight training between Jan. 1 and June 30, 2020;

Nov. 15, 2019-Jan. 31, 2020: Post-secondary scholarships.

“We encourage individuals who are well-rounded, involved in their school or communities, and passionate about the world of aviation to apply for the scholarships that best suit their future plans,” said Rick Larsen, EAA’s vice president of communities and member programs. “All applications are reviewed against the criteria for the individual grants and then awarded to those who show the greatest potential to be actively engaged in aviation.”

EAA’s scholarships are supported by dozens of donors, benefactors, and others who “pass it forward” by endowing these programs. In all, EAA awards more than $1 million in aviation scholarship money each year.