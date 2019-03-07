Lack of coolant leads to engine shutdown

The private pilot was going to practice touch-and-go landings in the Side Winder. During the first takeoff, he smelled engine coolant. As he turned onto the downwind leg, the engine lost total power.

Unable to reach the runway, he chose to conduct a forced landing in a field near Paynesville, Minnesota, seriously injuring the pilot.

Although he said he checked the engine coolant level during the preflight inspection, a post-accident examination of the airplane revealed an insufficient amount of coolant in the reservoir. The radiator did not contain any coolant, and no leaks were detected in the coolant system. No other anomalies were noted with the engine.

Given the small amount of coolant in the system and the lack of any leaks, it is likely the pilot did not ensure that a sufficient amount of coolant was in the engine reservoir before takeoff, which resulted in the engine getting too hot and the engine control module shutting down the engine as designed.

Probable cause: The pilot’s inadequate preflight inspection, during which he failed to ensure that there was sufficient coolant in the engine reservoir, which resulted in the engine getting too hot and the engine control module shutting down the engine.

NTSB Identification: CEN17LA117

