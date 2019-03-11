400th save from whole aircraft parachute

BRS Aerospace has documented the 400th and 401st life saved as a result of deploying the company’s whole aircraft parachute rescue system.

“This milestone and all of the lives saved is a testament to Boris Popov, who conceived the idea and whose vision for the company he founded overcame initial resistance to the very idea of aircraft parachutes from some naysayers,” said BRS President/Director Enrique Dillon. “The concept’s legacy are the pilots and passengers who survived to continue to live fruitful lives and the thousands of families who have enjoyed added peace of mind when their loved ones fly.”

The milestone 400th and 401st lives were saved March 5, 2019, when the pilot of a Cirrus aircraft with the engine out deployed the whole aircraft rescue system over water more than 20 miles from Grand Turk Island in the Turks and Caicos. Neither the pilot or passenger were injured. They were picked up by a cruise ship.

The BRS parachute system is deployed in life-threatening situations by a rocket to slow the aircraft in the airstream and then lower it and its occupants to the ground in a measured descent, company officials explain. The parachute and solid propellant ballistic rocket assembly are enclosed in a canister mounted inside the fuselage that is activated manually or automatically.

With more than 30,000 systems installed during the past 35 years on aircraft ranging from experimental aircraft, sport aircraft, certified aircraft, and military trainers, approximately one of every 120 systems has been activated as a last resort for pilot and passenger safety in lethal situations, company officials report.

“While we hope pilots never encounter a troubling situation, we salute BRS Aerospace for the 400 lives its parachute system has saved when something did go awry in the air,” said General Aviation Manufacturers Association President and CEO Pete Bunce. “I fly routinely with two different types of aircraft equipped with parachutes and I am a true believer in the safety benefit of these systems.”

“In the chronicle of aircraft safety developments, the very idea of saving an entire aircraft through a deployable parachute system is an ingenious invention that deserves its place in the history of safer flight,” said Richard McSpadden, Executive Director of Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association’s Air Safety Institute. “BRS pioneered the concept in certified airplanes and deserves recognition for delivering on innovation proven to be a substantial milestone in the ongoing evolution of aviation safety.”

Numerous European and U.S. ultralight and experimental aircraft use the system, including Lancair, Carbon Cub, Kitfox, Glasair, Flight Design, Rans, Van’s RV 7/9/10, Kolb, Zenair, and Quicksilver. The BRS whole aircraft parachutes are available for light sport aircraft including CTSW, CTLS, Piper Sport Cruiser, Cessna Skycatcher, Bristell, FK-9 and Icon A5. Certified General Aviation aircraft that fly with the system include Cessna 150, 152, 172, 182, and Symphony. It is standard equipment on the Cirrus SR20 and SR22.

BRS officials report new systems are in the works, including those for vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, as well as remotely piloted aircraft. In addition, many new aircraft in development will use the BRS system, they note.