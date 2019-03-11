Scouts work on their aviation merit badge during Young Eagles event

By TED LUEBBERS

At a recent Young Eagles rally sponsored by Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 534, based at Leesburg International Airport (KLEE) in Florida, 27 young people took flight for the first time in general aviation aircraft.

Twelve of those Young Eagles were from Boy Scout Troop 200, who drove north about 40 miles from Orlando, to take advantage of this opportunity. They came to satisfy one of the requirements of the Scout Aviation Merit badge: Take a flight.

EAA Chapter 534 was fortunate to have a good flying day with blue skies, moderate temperatures, and just a little wind out of the south.

The parking lot filled up fast around 9 a.m. as kids arrived for the adventure with their parents. The children were all excited at the prospect of flying, and the parents were there to help them fill out the necessary paperwork and get assigned to an EAA pilot.

A typical Young Eagles flight can last anywhere from 20 to 30 minutes, and it is up to the pilot’s discretion where they go. Many times, if the Young Eagle lives close to the airport, they will end up flying over the home of the Young Eagle so they can get an aerial view of their house.

Many times, the pilot will ask the young person if they would like to try flying the plane themselves. With most kids, you don’t have to ask that question twice. They get some basic instructions from a skilled EAA pilot and are allowed to fly the plane under their watchful eye.

On this day EAA Chapter 534 provided nine fixed wing general aviation airplanes and volunteer pilots. These pilots fly their own airplanes at their own expense, so there is never any fee charged to anyone. The chapter also provided 12 members to do the paperwork, answer questions about the building projects going on in the hangar, and escort groups safely back and forth to the flight line.

After landing, the pilot presents an official EAA certificate commemorating the flight and a log book signed by the pilot. EAA also provides a free online ground school course (courtesy of Sporty’s Pilot Shop) necessary to pass an FAA written exam for a private pilot’s certificate, as well as one hour of free dual flight instruction at a flight school of the Young Eagle’s choice, should they wish to continue learning to fly.

The Young Eagle program is open to young people ages 8 to 17 to expose them to the wonder of flight at an early age and the opportunities aviation offers should they wish to become private pilots or seek vocational opportunities in this industry later in life.

EAA Chapter 534 offers the Young Eagle Program once a month, September through May. Those wishing to take advantage of the program are encouraged to contact their local chapter’s Young Eagle coordinator for a reservation. Chapter 534’s Young Eagle coordinator is Jodie Soule’ and her email is: jodiesoule@gmail.com.