Video: Installing ADS-B in less than 10 minutes

A new video from the folks at FunPlacesToFly.com shows Tom Ferraro, an A&P/IA and uAvionix Qualified Installer, installing a skyBeacon on the “Sky Chicken,” the website’s 1969 Cessna 172.

“The skyBeacon is a revolutionary new way to equip ADS-B,” says Smitty Smith, the force behind FunPlacesToFly.com. “Simply replace your existing navigation light with skyBeacon and you are ADS-B compliant for 2020.”