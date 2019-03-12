Reaching a different audience

ICON Aircraft‘s A5 light-sport aircraft is now on display at a luxury car dealership in North Miami Beach, Florida.

ICON partnered with Prestige Imports to include the LSA in the Prestige Imports 2.0 showroom as part of the Prestige Aviation division.

“Together, ICON Aircraft and Prestige Imports will introduce adventure flying and personal aviation to customers who until now had likely never considered becoming pilots,” company officials said.

The plane will be displayed in the dealership showroom next to high-end exotic vehicles such as Paganis and Lamborghini.

“Our customers crave ways to enjoy life and unlock what was believed to be unattainable adventures,” said Brett David, CEO of Prestige Imports. “Since 1977, we have come to deeply understand the South Florida luxury lifestyle and the ICON A5 fits perfectly. The partnership with ICON reinforces Prestige Imports’ dedication to luxury transportation on land, air and sea.”

“This partnership with Prestige Imports reinforces our mission to redefine what it means to be a pilot and expand the bounds of personal aviation,” said Mike Farley, VP of Sales and Marketing for ICON Aircraft. “Much like the exotic cars in the showroom, the ICON A5 is unreal. Flying with the windows out, wind in your hair, is a visceral experience. The ICON A5 enables you to explore the planet in ways you’ve only dreamed about.”

Through the end of April 2019, ICON is offering a special Mentor Pilot Program that includes up to $15,000 of credit toward an ICON flight instructor in the first year of ownership with the purchase of an A5.