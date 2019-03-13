Student pilot hits several planes in run-up area

The solo student pilot reported that, as she taxied into the run-up area at the airport in Baltimore, Maryland, the Cessna 172’s right wing hit a parked airplane.

The airplane continued and then hit two other airplanes in the run-up area.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to both wings.

The student pilot reported that there were no preaccident mechanical failures or malfunctions with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The student pilot’s failure to maintain clearance from other airplanes in the run-up area.

NTSB Identification: GAA17CA205

This March 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.