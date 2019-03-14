Aircraft Spruce opens midwest location

Aircraft Spruce & Specialty Co. opened a distribution warehouse in West Chicago, Illinois, March 1, 2019. The 52,000-square-foot warehouse is situated between DuPage Airport (KDPA) and Aurora Municipal Airport (KARR).

Aircraft Spruce Midwest will provide lower shipping charges and faster delivery to customers throughout the central portion of the United States, company officials note.

With regional distribution facilities in Corona, California (Aircraft Spruce West), Peachtree City, Georgia (Aircraft Spruce East), and West Chicago, Illinois (Aircraft Spruce Midwest), two day ground shipping is available to nearly all locations in the lower 48 states.

Retail stores for order pickup are also available at all locations.