Seaplane-A-Palooza prepares for takeoff

By TED LUEBBERS

It’s time for seaplane pilots to start thinking about flying into Seaplane-A-Palooza in Tavares, Florida, which bills itself as “America’s Seaplane City.”

Seaplane-A-Palooza is slated for March 30-31, 2019, the weekend before SUN ‘n FUN.

This promises to be a good jump start for those seaplane pilots from around the country who want to start their SUN ‘n FUN activities a couple of days early. Arrive at FA1 on Friday, book yourself into one of the hotels close to the seaplane base, and be ready to join the activities on Saturday morning.

There will be exhibitors, flying contests, seaplane bingo, as well as a seaplane beauty contest, according to organizers, who promise there will be plenty to do each day.

Tavares boasts a new second seaplane ramp this year, so there will be plenty of room for those amphibians that don’t want to beach.

Don’t worry about fuel. Tavares has 90 octane and 100LL. Call the base on Unicom 122.975 MHz as you approach.

For land-based planes, Leesburg International Airport (KLEE ) is only about three miles west of the Tavares seaplane base and will be running a shuttle back and forth during the event. The new seaplane ramp here has recently opened and offers another option.

EAA Chapter 534, which is based at KLEE, also will provide the pilots breakfast on Sunday.

Come early, stay late, and have a good time!