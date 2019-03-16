Historic World War II aircraft flies to Dayton to honor D-Day veteran

The historic C-47, “That’s All, Brother,” will make an unscheduled trip from its home base in San Marcos, Texas, to Dayton, Ohio on March 17, 2019, to honor World War II veteran Jim “Pee Wee” Martin.

Martin is one of the last remaining “Toccoa Originals,” U.S. Army Paratroopers, made famous by the HBO miniseries “Band of Brothers.” In 1944, Martin jumped from one of the 800 C-47s following “That’s All, Brother” into Normandy, France, in the opening hours of the D-Day Invasion.

After learning that deteriorating health would prevent Martin, 97, from making a planned trip to France for the 75th anniversary of D-Day, volunteers with the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) decided to take the airplane to him.

Martin was expected to join the restored C-47 That’s All, Brother along with other vintage aircraft this June as part of the commemorative events. He was especially looking forward to seeing That’s All, Brother. In 2015, Martin helped with a campaign to save the aircraft from being scrapped and supported efforts to restore That’s All, Brother.

“The trip is about 1,000 miles each way, and in this historic aircraft will be 14-hour round trip,” said Joe Enzminger, Wing Leader of the Central Texas Wing of the Commemorative Air Force. “We wanted to take the aircraft to Ohio to make sure Martin had a chance to see the finished restoration, and possibly fly, in the aircraft. We are proud to have an opportunity to honor Martin’s contributions in combat and personally thank him for sharing his story with others.”

That’s All, Brother will be at the Dayton Wright Brothers Airport (KMGY) from noon to 2 p.m. on March 17, 2019, to honor Martin and give him a ride in the C-47.